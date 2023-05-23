 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade,
Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto,
Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

20 people displaced after apartment building blaze in Eagle River

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire MGN

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) - A structure fire early Tuesday morning at an apartment building in Eagle River has resulted in about 20 people being displaced from their homes.

At 4:17 a.m. Tuesday a structure fire was reported in the 200 block of E. Pine Street in Eagle River., according to a news release from Eagle River Police Department.

The release also said: 

There were no injuries reported in the blaze, but approximately 20 people have been displaced from their apartments as a result of the fire. Those displaced by the blaze are being assisted by Vilas County Emergency Management, Vilas County Social Services, The Salvation Army, Red Cross and North Life Church. 

Members of Vilas County Sheriff's Office, Eagle River Fire, Conover Fire and Three Lakes fire departments along with Eagle River ambulance, Eagle River Police Department and Eagle River Light and Water assisted and responded to the fire. 

The fire is not deemed suspicious at this time. The fire is being investigated by Eagle River Fire Department. 

Tags

Recommended for you