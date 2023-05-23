20 people displaced after apartment building blaze in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) - A structure fire early Tuesday morning at an apartment building in Eagle River has resulted in about 20 people being displaced from their homes.
At 4:17 a.m. Tuesday a structure fire was reported in the 200 block of E. Pine Street in Eagle River., according to a news release from Eagle River Police Department.
The release also said:
There were no injuries reported in the blaze, but approximately 20 people have been displaced from their apartments as a result of the fire. Those displaced by the blaze are being assisted by Vilas County Emergency Management, Vilas County Social Services, The Salvation Army, Red Cross and North Life Church.
Members of Vilas County Sheriff's Office, Eagle River Fire, Conover Fire and Three Lakes fire departments along with Eagle River ambulance, Eagle River Police Department and Eagle River Light and Water assisted and responded to the fire.
The fire is not deemed suspicious at this time. The fire is being investigated by Eagle River Fire Department.