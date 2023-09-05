2023 bear hunting season set to begin

WISCONSIN, Wis.(WAOW) — Tomorrow, Sept. 6, marks the start date for bear hunting season.
The Wisconsin Department of Human Resources (DNR) wants to remind hunters of some season regulations.
From September 6-12 only Zones A,B,D are allowed to have dogs permitted as aids on bear hunts.
From September 6-October 10 Zones C, E, F dogs are not permitted at all.
The DNR also requires hunters to register their bears during the hunting season.
"They have to do harvest registration by 5 pm the day after harvest and the best way to do so is either online or calling the phone number," said Larry Johnson, large carnivore Specialist of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR encourages anyone interested to visit their website.