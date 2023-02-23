28-year-old Marshfield man killed in action in Ukraine

(WAOW) - A Marshfield High School graduate was killed in action in Ukraine while fighting with the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine against the Russian invasion, his parents told News 9.
Andrew Peters, 28 - a 2012 Marshfield graduate - was a U.S. Army veteran who served a tour in Afghanistan in 2014. His parents, John and Heather Peters, said they received notice of Andrew's death earlier this week.
Andrew joined the International Legion in late November 2022 and was killed in action on Feb. 16.
According to the Peters, they have been working with the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and the U.S. State Department to bring Andrew's remains home.
Here is a statement from John and Heather Peters:
"We were devastated to learn that our son Andrew Peters was killed in action while fighting with the International Legion in Ukraine.
Andrew had a strong sense of what was right and wrong. He felt the need to use his prior military combat skills to help the Ukrainian people fight and liberate their country. Andrew was extremely close to his fellow soldiers and was well liked by everyone. We are all extremely proud of his bravery and selfless sacrifice."
The Peters are asking for privacy.