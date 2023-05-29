 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH TUESDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire
potential this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather over the past week and
a half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire. Outdoor burning
should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on
the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM UNTIL 11 PM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect until 11 PM
CDT today. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Calumet, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee,
Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

31 billionaires are worth more than the US Treasury has in cash

  • Updated
  • 0
Left to right, clockwise: Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Warren Buffett, Michael Dell, Jeff Bezos.

 Kevin Dietsch/Ludovic Marin/Eric Piermont/Gareth Cattermole/Matthew Busch/Johannes Eisele/AFP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Cash levels at the US Treasury are tumbling toward a dangerously low level as Washington waits until the last minute to raise the debt ceiling.

As of the close of business on May 25, Treasury had just $38.8 billion in cash, according to the latest federal data. That’s down from more than $200 billion earlier this month and nearing the bare minimum level of $30 billion.

For context, 31 billionaires are each worth more than the federal government’s $38.8 billion in cash, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Some of them, like fashion mogul Bernard Arnault – are worth a lot more. Arnault, the chairman of luxury goods maker LVMH, has a net worth estimated at $193 billion. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk is worth $185 billion and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $144 billion.

The list of 31 billionaires worth more than Uncle Sam’s cash total includes household names like Michael Dell, legendary investor Warren Buffett and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, as well as billionaires with lower profiles such as French billionaire Francois Pinault and Chanel chairman Alain Wertheimer.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached a bipartisan deal to suspend the debt ceiling through January 1, 2025.

If Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling by June 5, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns the government will not have enough funds to pay all of the nation’s obligations in full and on time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.