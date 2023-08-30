 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON TODAY...
...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY...

The combination of warming temperatures, low relative humidity and
south winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will bring
elevated fire weather conditions to parts of central and north
central Wisconsin today.

Additional fire weather concerns are expected on Sunday and Labor
Day as hotter air moves into the region and afternoon relative
humidity values drop into the 20s and 30s and southwest winds
gusting to around 25 mph.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the
forecast and visit the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the
appropriate county to view current burning restrictions,
especially if you plan on camping or do any outdoor burning.

4 people, dog rescued from sinking boat in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey

  • Updated
  • 0
4 people, dog rescued from sinking boat in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey

The Coast Guard rescued four people and a dog from a boat taking on water Sunday near the Forked River in Barnegat Bay.

 US Coast Guard/KYW

Click here for updates on this story

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (KYW) — The Coast Guard rescued four people and a dog from a boat taking on water Sunday near the Forked River in Barnegat Bay.

A 29-foot response boat -- carrying a small crew from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light in New Jersey -- discovered the sinking 30-foot recreational boat while already underway for operations.

The Coast Guard crew transferred the four people and their dog aboard the rescue boat. The recreational boat capsized moments after completing the personnel transfer.

"The boat's owner believes the boat was taking on water due to a loose plug, but the compartment was not accessible to confirm," said Chief Warrant Officer James B. Corbisiero, Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light's commanding officer. "The timing of this rescue was fortunate; I commend the Coast Guard boat crew's attentiveness and fast actions to aid these people and their dog."

The Coast Guard crew took the rescued people and dog into a marina in Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey. A commercial salvage company righted the boat and towed it into the same marina.

There are no reported injuries.

Tags

Recommended for you