42,000 pounds of Johnsonville Beddar With Cheddar sausages recalled over possible contamination

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH-CENTRAL AND PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Northern Marinette, Menominee, Northern Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood. Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov