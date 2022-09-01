45th Anniversary of "The Big Breeze" Tornado

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) - This week marks the 45th anniversary of "The Big Breeze", an EF-4 tornado that ripped through Marathon County.
While it caused millions in damage, nobody was killed.
Many were saying that miracle was thanks to the actions of former Deputy Sheriff, Nick Rochon, who was on patrol at the time.
Rochon was on patrol during the storm, but with no tornado sirens in Rib Mountain in 1977, Rochon risked his life to warn others.
Bill Rochon, son of Nick, recalls that day, and the role his father played in saving possibly dozens of lives.
"If you ask him that, he would say 'that was my job. That was my job to protect the community,'" said Bill.
After Nick warned his family to take shelter, the deputy warned neighbors over his bullhorn of the danger, while not knowing if his family was safe.
"My dad came around the corner again, and at that time, he didn't know whether we were in the basement or not because he just turned around the corner, looked to his right, and saw his house explode," said Bill.
The family home was wiped out.
Bill and his family emerging from the basement to an unbelievable scene.
"I could see the clouds going by from going up the stairs and I said, the roof is gone," said Bill.
His father made his way back to his destroyed home, but his family was alive and waited for him.
"He got out of the car and it was just like thank you Jesus," said Bill.