5 injured in Adams County crash on Friday

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WAOW) - A two-vehicle crash in Adams County led to five people suffering injuries, including one being airlifted on Friday night.
At 5:53 p.m. Friday, Rome Police Department responded to a crash with injuries near Adams County Highway Z and Aniwa Lane, according to a news release from Rome Police Department.
The release also said:
After initial investigation it was determined there was a two-vehicle crash with injuries. Four occupants were transported by ambulance due to their injuries and another person was airlifted.
The crash remains under investigation by the Town of Rome Police Department.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Rome Fire Department, Lifestar Ambulance, Life Link III, Wisconsin Rapids Ambulance, and Nieman’s Towing assisted with the crash.