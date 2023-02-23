 Skip to main content
...GRADUALLY IMPROVING CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...

The winter storm that has been affecting the region since Tuesday
night will continue to lose its grip on the area this afternoon.

Periods of snow will continue across northern and far northeast
Wisconsin early this afternoon. But the snow will be lighter than
it was this morning. Up to a couple inches of additional
accumulation is possible across the far north--mainly near the
Upper Michigan border and northern Door County--with less
elsewhere. The steadier snow should transition to scattered snow
showers by mid-afternoon, and to flurries during the late
afternoon and early evening hours.

Periods of light snow and some patchy freezing drizzle across
central and east-central Wisconsin will continue into the
afternoon. But the overall trend should be for precipitation in
these areas to diminish.

Travel conditions across northern Wisconsin are likely to remain
poor until mid-afternoon. Conditions across central and east-
central Wisconsin should slowly improve as highway crews plow and
treat the roads. But given the amount of snow that fell during the
past 36 hours, it is a good idea to allow for extra time if you
will be driving this afternoon.

5 killed in Arkansas plane crash while en route to scene of a fatal explosion at Ohio factory

Emergency vehicles appear near the site of a small aircraft crash in Little Rock, Arkansas, Wednesday, February 22.

 Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/AP

Five people who worked for an environmental response consulting firm were killed in a plane crash Wednesday in Little Rock, Arkansas, while on their way to a metal factory explosion site in Ohio, officials said.

The plane was carrying employees of the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health when it took off from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock around noon Wednesday, according to the firm and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The employees were headed to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio to respond to a fatal explosion at a metal factory, a spokesperson for CTEH told CNN in an email.

The twin-engine plane crashed and burst into flames shortly after takeoff near the Little Rock airport, the National Transportation Safety Board told CNN in an emailed statement.

"We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues," Dr. Paul Nony, senior vice president of CTEH, said in a statement. "We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers."

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the NTSB. Investigators are expected to arrive at the scene Thursday.

"Once on scene, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, maintenance records and the pilot's medical records. NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation," NTSB said in the statement.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 12:02 p.m., the Little Rock Police Department said in a Facebook post.

There was a line of storms moving through the area around the same time, according to CNN Weather. There were no warnings alerted for the storms, but the National Weather Service issued a special statement calling for gusts up to 50 mph.

The highest gust at the airport was 46 mph, recorded at 12:02 p.m.

CTEH is a consulting firm that provides responsive services, including environmental data collection and management, incident management, industrial hygiene, safety, toxicology and human health consulting for public and private sectors, the company said.

