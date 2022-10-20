50-year anniversary of the Clean Water Act

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Before the passage of the Clean Water Act in 1972, open dumping of industrial wastewater and raw sewage was common throughout the U.S. - making the water we rely on unsafe to use.
Now 50 years later our lakes and rivers are a staple in our communities for both recreation and business.
“Wisconsin really is unique, as a state, for the water resources it has. We have over 15,000 lakes in the state, there's over 80,000 miles of rivers and streams," said Adrian Stocks, the Water Quality Bureau Director of the Wisconsin DNR.
The Clean Water Act which was first enacted in 1948, then amended in 1972 was designed to clean up our waterways and make them safe for fishing, swimming and more while maintaining ecosystems.
“I get reminded that it wasn't always that way forever, i have other colleagues that tell me when they were here in the '80s, you didn't go and catch and eat fish, you might go catch a fish in the Wisconsin River, but you threw it back,” said Brain Sloss, Dean of the School of Natural Resources at UWSP.
Most importantly, the act provided municipalities and states with federal funding to upgrade wastewater treatment facilities.
Those efforts are still continuing with more than $800 million dollars tagged for upgrading the Badger State's waterways over the next five years.
“We envision that as a generational opportunity to make a real transformation change, on upgrading infrastructure, and upgrading challenges of the future,” Stocks said.
UWSP is also celebrating the 50-year anniversary of its natural resource building, where researchers look for ways to maintain clean water right here in central Wisconsin.
“50 years later we're still there helping with the Clean Water Act, helping with the next generation of water challenges we face, unfortunately they are never ending, but so is our need for the resource,” Sloss said.
Maintaining our water here in Wisconsin will continue to be a priority, allowing many to enjoy our beautiful rivers, lakes and streams for many years to come.