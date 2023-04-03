50 years ago, the first cell phone call was made

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) - On April 3rd, 1973 the first cell phone call was made out of Manhattan.
"It was pretty primitive at the time, and there was probably only a few towers," said Gary Wickersham, a manager at UScellular in Rib Mountain.
It also came with a big price tag. It took about $4,000 to make that phone call, or around $27,000 today.
Wickersham got into the cell phone business in 1995, not long after he got his first phone.
"I bought a cell phone, and about six months later, I thought it was the coolest thing ever," said Wickersham.
From there, it grew quickly into an irreplaceable piece of technology the modern world relies on today.
"I think one of the coolest things was when we first had cell phones that had a color screen on it. It was amazing," said Wickersham.
Now, we have access to internet, high definition pictures and videos, and games we can play to pass the time because manufacturers could see the future possibilities.
"The inventors of the cell phone didn't just stop with telecommunications," said Wickersham. "It evolved to the point where it's actually something that we would see when we were younger on TV."
82% of all Americans now own a smartphone, but even with all the good they bring, remembering what's surrounding us in real time is also important.
"They keep us away from the person you're right next to, and I think that's important to remember," said Wickersham. "If you go to a restaurant or something like that, you'll sit there and look at ever single table, and as people wait for their food, they're all sitting there playing on their phones and not talking."
Wickersham says you can expect the future of cell phones to only get more powerful with better cameras, and longer battery life.