63-year-old pedestrian dies after he 'lunged out' in front of semi in Shawano County

TOWN OF HARTLAND - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a semi tractor-trailer on Highway 29 near the River Road intersection in the town of Hartland on Monday night.
Upon deputies arriving on scene, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased. Investigation of the crash indicated the pedestrian, a 63-year-old man from Brown County, was walking along the eastbound lanes of the highway. The semi driver then reported man 'lunged out' in front of his semi as he was driving, according to a press release from Shawano County Sheriff's Office.
This resulted in the semi striking the pedestrian in the lane of travel, which resulted in fatal injuries to the pedestrian. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The press release also said:
The incident happened at 8:38 p.m. Monday when Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a semi tractor-trailer versus pedestrian crash in the Township of Hartland.
Initial reports indicated a semi was traveling eastbound on Highway 29 and had struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was not conscious or breathing. Along with deputies, EMS and Fire Department personnel were requested to respond to this scene as well.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 29 were shut down for approximately five hours for the investigation of this incident.
At this time, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor. The driver of the semi is fully cooperating with law enforcement and the investigation. This incident remains under investigation, and no further information or names will be released pending family notification.
The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Shawano Ambulance Service, Bonduel EMS, Bonduel Fire Department, Shawano County Highway Department, Shawano County Coroner’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.