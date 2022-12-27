"7 Day Sobriety" Challenge

Linda Larson-Schlitz is no stranger to dealing with tough issues, and she's challenging residents to but down the bottle this New Year.
Schlitz is a counselor and author from Wausau, and she says she's dealt with alcohol issues herself. Now, she's using that experience to try to help others in her community, encouraging others to stay sober in the week between Christmas and New Years.
Schlitz said, "My goal was to help people not end up getting drunk, getting high, having accidents, killing people.." She will have guest speakers live streaming on her website throughout the week, and hopes to encourage others not to make any fatal mistakes this New Years Eve.