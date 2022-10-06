7th annual 'Run with the Cops' event held to fundraise for the Special Olympics

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - If you were in Wisconsin Rapids and saw flashing lights and sirens, don't worry there is no danger.
It's the 7th annual 'Run with the Cops" event, a 5K run/walk fundraiser with all proceeds going toward the Special Olympics of Wisconsin.
Hundreds of runners joined the glow themed event, all the way past sunset.
"Something a little different, you know it’s an untimed event so it’s great for families just to come out and have a good time with the kids and see the squad cars all lit up, and for the kids to run with the cops." said Joe Seubert, Corporate Sponsorship, event organizer.
Food trucks and vendors were also at the event.