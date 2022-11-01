911 outage affecting AT&T customers in Langlade County

Langlade County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office says they're dealing with an outage that's affecting only AT&T customers.
911 calls from AT&T phones are being routed to their non-emergency phone tree. If you have an emergency, you should press 0 immediately after you hear the greeting to speak to a dispatcher.
As a result of the outage, they're also not able to get a location ping off of AT&T phones. If possible, be prepared to share your location with dispatchers upon calling.