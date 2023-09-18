A&A Restaurant is slated to open next Monday, hopes 'to make this place last'

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Soon there will be a new place to grab a bite in Wausau.
A&A Restaurant is primed to start serving American cuisine and is scheduled to open next Monday, Sept. 25.
It's owned and run by a brother and sister, located on the southeast side off Grand Avenue right by former Fat Joe's Pizzeria.
They plan to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Owner Albiona Rushani says they made extensive renovations and it's a process they say has been fun but stressful.
"We've been in the restaurant business for a long time, and we wanted to start our own business and try new things," explained Rushani. "Hopefully we're going to make this place last."