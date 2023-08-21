A/C installer expects more business on potential hottest day of summer

WAUSAU (WAOW) — To say Wednesday is going to be hot might be an understatement.
Wausau and the surrounding area will actually be getting close to some record high temperatures over the next few days.
That's keeping air conditioning crews busy, trying to get ahead of things and help your family beat the heat.
Nothing quite beats stepping inside a nice, cool house to escape the summer sun.
The hotter things get, however, the harder an air conditioner has to work and the greater the chance of a breakdown.
"Overall ... the compressor has to work a little harder. You're pulling more hot air across the coils," said Hurtis Heating & Air service technician Nick Goffin.
With temperatures expected to get into the mid-90's; Hurtis Heating & Air expects they will be busy.
"[We will] probably [hear] the phone ring quite a bit, at least I'm hoping," said Goffin. "Some people take value in having a good, working A/C, especially with the warm weather coming up, it's going to be needed."
There are also ways to keep cool without breaking the bank.
Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) said it's best to set your A/C to a temperature and keep it there.
If you constantly adjust it, the unit has to work harder; costing you more money.
StormTrack 9 Chief Meteorologist Justin Loew said it's important to avoid heat however you can; even if it means leaving the house.
"Public buildings like libraries and different things are a good spot to go to," said Loew. "In the middle of the day, that's when it's most important. The sun's out, it's in the nineties beating down on you."
WPS also recommended closing blinds to keep the sunlight from heating your home.
If you've been having issues with your A/C, now is the time to call someone to check on it, before temperatures climb.
Now as hot as it's going to feel Wednesday, Loew said it's not actually expected to break the record. That was 96 degrees set back in 1948.