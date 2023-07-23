A lack of child care staff and providers in the state of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, Wis. (WAOW) — Finding quality child care can be tough, some new parent are getting on waitlists before the child is even born to receive child care.
According to Wisconsin Early Care and Education Workforce, there are only 2000 child care providers in the state of Wisconsin.
Childcaring located in Central Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization, that helps families find child care resources.
"Serving roughly 300 plus child care providers just alone in Marathon County severely years ago and now that's the number we have now in a ten county service area," said Childcaring Assistant Director, Micki Krueger.
The cost of child care also play into the lack of child care facilities.
"An average cost for a infant in marathon county is approximately 200 and 50 dollars in a week in a group center which means 13,000 dollars a year for one child," said Krueger.
Families often struggle to pay this kind of costs and this leaves child care providers and with a lack of money. The lack of money then causes a lot facilities to close.
In spite of those numbers North Central Technical College is starting to see an increase of enrollment since last year.
" We have a two year associates degree, a one year technical diploma, and a certificate", said the Dean of General Studies of NTC, Sara Bartelt.
If you are interested in the program at North Central Technical College you can visit their website.
Childcaring offers multiple resources for families looking for Childcaring than you can visit.