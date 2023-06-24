A local Korean war veteran receives wheelchair ramp for easier access to home

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) — Ken Voigt got the gift of a lifetime from Purple Heart Homes.
Voigt has been struggling to get in and out of his home with his wheelchair.
So an organization jumped in to help. Purple Heart Homes built him a wheelchair ramp outside his house to make things easier on the Korean War veteran.
Purple Heart Homes is dedicated to make veterans' lives easier and make homes more accessible.
The organization was created by two veterans from North Carolina. One of those founders had lost both of his legs combat in Iraq.
When he returned home his community members came together and helped create him a more accessible home.
This where the two got the idea to start Purple Heart Homes.
Voigt stated he's excited to have easier access to his home.