A local man paralyzed on his right side still water skis despite the challenges

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WAOW) -John Arendt has been granted a second chance at life and is living life to the fullest.
Arendt was in a traumatic car crash in 2017 that left him paralyzed on his right side of his body.
"He was hit by a distracted driver on a county road and the combined speed was 135 miles an hour the driver walked away and the john was air lifted to Marshfield hospital," said Arendt's father, Patrick Arendt.
Arendt refuse to let that stop him. With the help of physical therapy, his ski team, and determination he was able to get back in the water.
"Just love being here with friends and the team its so fun and relaxing for me," said Arendt.
During the ski show Arendt was honored with his own engraved ski board.
"It took him six years to get to where he at skiing on the boat and we are so proud of him and this organization," said Shermalot ski team president, Brian Daliege.
