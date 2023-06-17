A local veteran honored with a boat float

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Steven Cook a local veteran from the Vietnam war got surprised by all his friends and family with a boat float.
The surprise comes after Cook had to miss the Honor Flight Memorial back in April due to health complications.
So neighbor's, friends, and family decided to come up with an idea to honor him.
"And somebody brought up the suggestion of having him on an honor float instead and that snowed ball everyone wanted do it for him," said longtime friend Susan Prinzeler.
Cook became emotional once he saw the surprise, describing the moment as something he will never forget.
"Next to my marriage to my wife and kids being born this is probably the best day of my life," Cook said.
After Cook returned on the float they continued the celebration with a cookout and games.