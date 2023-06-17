 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH-CENTRAL AND PORTIONS
OF NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Northern Marinette, Menominee, Northern Oconto, Oneida,
Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
and Wood.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

A local veteran honored with a boat float

  • Updated
  • 0
Boat float

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Steven Cook a local veteran from the Vietnam war got surprised by all his friends and family with a boat float. 

The surprise comes after Cook had to miss the Honor Flight Memorial back in April due to health complications. 

So neighbor's, friends, and family decided to come up with an idea to honor him. 

"And somebody brought up the suggestion of having him on an honor float instead and that snowed ball everyone wanted do it for him," said longtime friend Susan Prinzeler. 

Cook became emotional once he saw the surprise, describing the moment as something he will never forget. 

"Next to my marriage to my wife and kids being born this is probably the best day of my life," Cook said.

After Cook returned on the float they continued the celebration with a cookout and games.

