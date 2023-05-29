 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH TUESDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire
potential this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather over the past week and
a half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire. Outdoor burning
should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on
the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT today. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Calumet, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon,
Menominee, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

A raccoon was euthanized and tested for rabies after it was brought to a Maine pet store and customers kissed it

  • Updated
  • 0
A raccoon was euthanized and tested for rabies after it was brought to a Maine pet store and customers kissed it

A raccoon was euthanized after being kissed by customers at a pet store in Maine, officials said.

 from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

(CNN) — A raccoon was euthanized and tested negative for rabies after it was brought to Maine a pet store for a nail trim, officials said, potentially exposing customers who kissed the animal to the dangerous virus.

A woman brought the young raccoon to the store in Auburn on Tuesday, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a post on Facebook.

Many different people handled the animal “and some even kissed it,” the wildlife agency said.

The store manager asked the woman to leave and contacted wildlife officials and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the post said.

It is illegal to possess wildlife in Maine, the state officials said, and raccoons are one of the most common carriers of rabies in the state.

“Rabies is spread through a rabid animal’s saliva or neural tissue, and a person can be exposed when that saliva or neural tissue of a rabid animal comes in contact with a person through a bite or scratch, cut in the skin, or gets into the eyes, nose, or mouth,” the wildlife department said.

The animal was eventually found and tested for rabies. It had to be euthanized because the test requires an examination of tissue samples from the brain.

The raccoon did not have rabies, officials said, but they reminded residents not to handle, feed or attempt to move a wild animal.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system and almost always results in death if not treated.

The number of cases in humans in the US declined dramatically during the twentieth century, going from more than 100 cases a year in the early 1900s to only one or two cases annually since 1960, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The drop is due to increased pet vaccinations and animal control programs, the CDC said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you