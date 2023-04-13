A Rare Fungus disease causes mom and daughters a 10 day hospital trip

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Keaira Damron-Stine had recent scare when her daughter was hospitalized with a fungal infection caused by Blastomycosis.
Blastomycosis is a fungus that grows in moist soil and in wooded area along waterways and swamps.
This infection takes place when the fungus is inhaled and it sits in the lungs, and it can spread to other parts of the body.
Damon-Stine wanted to make sure other parents were made aware.
" As a mom was unaware that this was such a potential danger and risk factor in our area and I just want other parent to be aware," she said.
Common symptoms of Blastomycosis is a dry cough, loss of appetite, and chest pain.