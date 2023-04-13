A Rare Fungus disease causes mom and daughters a 10 day hospital trip

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County. Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon Counties. Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln County. Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County. Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County. Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County. Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County. Spirit River near Spirit Falls affecting Lincoln County. Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County. For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Alexander Reservoir, Wausau, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir... for the Spirit River...including Spirit Falls...for the Prairie River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1169.3 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1167.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&