A Tik Tok sparks debate: how often should we wash our clothes?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Tik Tok sparks debate over how often you should wash your clothes.
The experts say it depends, but there are certain pieces you should definitely not wear more than once.
"Underwear, socks, that kind of thing," said Dr. Stephen Lewellis, Dermatologist at Aspirus. "That's what you're going to want to wash every day in my opinoin."
That can also include undershirts, and anything that can get sweaty. If those garments are on for to long or worn multiple times, there's a possibility that it could lead to fungus.
"Potential for bacteria growth, odor, things like that," said Lewellis. "Anything that's stained you might want to wash it or if it has any foul smell."
As far as the sniff method of deciding if the garment is clean or not, doctors say it's okay for some pieces of clothing.
"Why not?" said Lewellis. "I don't think you should have to smell your underwear to decide if you're going to wear them. Throw those in the hamper."
Hoodies, jeans, and other clothing that isn't directly touching skin is fairly safe for more than one trip, to and from the closet.