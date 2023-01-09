A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected. Some snow could also mix in at times, especially north of Mosinee and Shawano. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will make unsalted roads and sidewalks slick this morning. Travel with care. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&