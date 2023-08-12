A Wausau West teen raises awareness for heart health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Audrey Doering was born with a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. Which only one out of 100 babies are born with.
Due to the congenital heart defect she has had open heart surgery and multiple procedures. Despite her heart challenges Doering still remains physically active and has been involved in the Jump Rope for Hearts which is through the American Heart Association.
Through this event this inspired Doering to create an event of her own. As she describes why spreading heart health information is so important.
"It kills a lot of people and recognize not only does effect adults but it effects kids like me," said Doering.
The event had CPR training through The American Heart Association for anyone that attended.
Koreen Jewitt is the Youth Marketing Ambassador for the American Heart Association and she states how events like this keep the community informed.
" 30 years ago heart attacks weren't a big deal now you have a heart attack and some people are going home in 48 hours which is wonderful but the need of education doesn't go away," said Jewitt.
The event had face painting, jump rope, CPR training, and refreshments.
For more information about the American Heart Association you can visit their website.