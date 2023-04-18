 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1167.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.5 feet on 04/11/2014.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS ACROSS CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

East winds gusting to 45 mph are possible across Central Wisconsin
this morning as rain and snow exits the area. Watch out for gusty
winds if you are driving a large vehicle.

Aaron Carter's cause of death determined by coroner

  • Updated
  • 0
Aaron Carter's cause of death determined by coroner

Aaron Carter, seen here in 2017, died in November at age 34.

 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined singer Aaron Carter died from drowning and the effects alprazolam and difluoroethane, according to a summary published on the coroner's website Tuesday.

Alprazolam is the generic form of Xanax, while difluoroethane is found in refrigerants and aerosol sprays. Carter died on November 5 of last year at the age of 34.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told CNN at the time that they responded to a call for help at Carter's Lancaster, California home, where a deceased person was found in a bathtub.

The singer first found fame as a young boy with pop songs like "I Want Candy" and "Crush on You" before he released his debut studio album, "Aaron Carter," in 1997. His fifth and final studio album, "Love," was released in 2018.

Also known for his roles on television shows, Carter appeared in "Lizzie McGuire" on the Disney Channel and "7th Heaven," which debuted on The WB Television Network. He appeared on his family's reality series on E! Entertainment Television, "House of Carters."

Carter is survived by his 1-year-old son, Prince, whom he shared with his partner Melanie Martin.

CNN's Chloe Melas and Emma Tucker contributed to this story.

