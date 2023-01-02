 Skip to main content
Abbotsford native nominated for a Grammy for music teacher of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Abbotsford native nominated for a Grammy for music teacher of the year

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW) - An Abbotsford native could be heading to Los Angeles as a Grammy winner. 

Marisa Frank grew up and graduated from Abbotsford with a passion for music, which she developed at Wausau's Conservatory of Music.

Now, she's a teacher in Nashville, Tennessee at Explore Community School, and is one of ten finalists to be nominated for a Grammy for music teacher of the year.

"I'm pretty sure I cried, it was really exciting," said Frank. "At the end of every single music class, I name a Grammy award winner."

Frank has her own fake Grammy that she got online, and hopes she can replace that with the real thing.

If she wins, she'll have the Grammy trophy in her classroom and continue to name her students as Grammy award winners.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

