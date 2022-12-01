Abbotsford prepares for annual Christmas parade

ABBOTSFORD (WAOW) -- The city of Abbotsford is just one community getting into the holiday spirit with a parade.
It's their 51st annual year, with thousands of hours put in each year to create and fix around 45 floats and hundreds of costumes.
Organizers describe the parade as magical, with a storybook theme featuring characters and floats from movies, shows and fairytales.
"They can get up close and personal, touch their hands, get a hug. It's a magical parade," said Kris O'Leary, the parade chairman.
"It's a chance to escape into fantasy with your kids," said Jenny Jakel, the parade's treasurer.
Some of the floats feature Alice in Wonderland, Star Wars, Disney favorites and of course, an appearance by Santa Claus.
The star of the show is Puff the magic dragon, who has been in the parade since the 1970s and has become a bit of a trademark for the parade and city.
The parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. There is also a dinner with Santa, shopping on Candy Cane Lane, a raffle and other events during the day.