 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ABC to air 10 additional Monday Night Football games, including both Packers appearances

  • Updated
  • 0
Green Bay

ABC has announced it's adding ten Monday Night Football games to the primetime schedule this season.

That means the Packers Oct. 9 matchup at the Las Vegas Raiders will now air on WAOW, as will their Dec. 11 game at Carolina, which was already set to air on ABC. 

ABC will simulcast ESPN's coverage of the following games:

  • Monday, October 2, 2023

Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants

Live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

7:00 p.m.

  • Monday, October 9, 2023

Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

7:00 p.m.

  • Monday, October 16, 2023

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers

Live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

7:00 p.m.

  • Monday, October 23, 2023

San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings

Live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

7:00 p.m.

  • Monday, October 30, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders @ Detroit Lions

Live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

7:00 p.m.

  • Monday, November 6, 2023

Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets

Live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

7:00 p.m.

  • Monday, November 13, 2023

Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

Live from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

7:00 p.m.

  • Monday, November 27, 2023

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

Live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

7:00 p.m.

  • Monday, December 4, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Live from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

7:00 p.m.

 

  • Monday, December 18, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots

Live from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

7:00 p.m.

These games will air in addition to the 11 NFL games, as well as the Pro Bowl, that will air this NFL season.

Tags

Recommended for you