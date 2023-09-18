ABC to air 10 additional Monday Night Football games, including both Packers appearances

ABC has announced it's adding ten Monday Night Football games to the primetime schedule this season.
That means the Packers Oct. 9 matchup at the Las Vegas Raiders will now air on WAOW, as will their Dec. 11 game at Carolina, which was already set to air on ABC.
ABC will simulcast ESPN's coverage of the following games:
- Monday, October 2, 2023
Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants
Live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
7:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 9, 2023
Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders
Live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
7:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 16, 2023
Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers
Live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California
7:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 23, 2023
San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings
Live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
7:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 30, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders @ Detroit Lions
Live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
7:00 p.m.
- Monday, November 6, 2023
Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets
Live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
7:00 p.m.
- Monday, November 13, 2023
Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills
Live from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
7:00 p.m.
- Monday, November 27, 2023
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings
Live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
7:00 p.m.
- Monday, December 4, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Live from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
7:00 p.m.
- Monday, December 18, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots
Live from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
7:00 p.m.
These games will air in addition to the 11 NFL games, as well as the Pro Bowl, that will air this NFL season.