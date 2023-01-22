Abortion Rights Protesters March on 400 Block

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- 50 years after the Roe v. Wade ruling, and five months after it was overturned, protesters are taking to the streets throughout the country, including here in Central Wisconsin.
After Roe was overturned last June, Wisconsin's 1849 law, banning abortion unless it was to save the life of the mother, went back into effect. Nancy Stencil, one of the organizers for Women's March Wausau, said, "We need to get our rights back. We have lost what we worked for for the last 50 years."
The demonstrators also were hoping to raise awareness for the upcoming State Supreme Court elections, elections that could decide if the 1849 law stays in place or not. Kay Gruling, another organizer of the march, said, "People care about this and not just women, men too. They care about their daughters, their granddaughters, they care about people having rights."
Right now, four candidates are vying for the State Supreme Court seat, that will be narrowed down to two in February, with voters making their final decision on April 3.