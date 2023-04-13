About 100,000 nurses left the workforce due to pandemic-related burnout and stress, survey finds

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Spirit River near Spirit Falls affecting Lincoln County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...
for the Spirit River...including Spirit Falls...for the Prairie
River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS
AFTERNOON...

Temperatures in the lower 80s, relative humidities of 25 to 30
percent and southwest winds gusting to around 25 mph will result
in near-critical fire weather conditions across mainly the
southern parts of Marathon and Shawano counties this afternoon.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris
burning should not be attempted.

About 100,000 nurses left the workforce due to pandemic-related burnout and stress, survey finds

  • Updated
  • 0
About 100,000 nurses left the workforce due to pandemic-related burnout and stress, survey finds

About 100,000 registered nurses in the US left the workplace due to the stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images

About 100,000 registered nurses in the US left the workplace due to the stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the results of a survey published Thursday by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

Another 610,388 registered nurses, who had more than 10 years of experience and an average age of 57, said they planned to leave the workforce by 2027 because of stress, burnout or retirement. The same was true of 189,000 additional nurses with 10 or fewer years of experience and an average age of 36.

The survey found that there were over 5.2 million active registered nurses and 973,788 licensed practical nurses or vocational nurses in the US in 2022. The researchers analyzed data from 29,472 registered and advanced nurses and more than 24,000 licensed practical or vocational nurses across 45 states. More than a quarter of those surveyed said they plan to leave the industry or retire in the next five years, the study says.

About 62% of the nurses surveyed said their workload increased during the pandemic, and 50.8% said they felt emotionally drained at work.

Almost half of nurses said they felt fatigued or burnt-out: 49.7% and 45.1%, respectively. These concerns were seen most in nurses with less than 10 years of experience.

This exhausted tone was a driving factor behind a strike in New York in January, when over 7,000 nurses took to the streets to call attention to staffing shortages and burnout.

"We are sick and tired of the hospital only doing the bare minimum," said Danny Fuentes, a union official who spoke to the crowd during the strike. "Time and time again, we are forced to take unsafe patient loads. We are humans, and we are burnt-out. And we are tired. And the hospital doesn't seem to care. All they see are profits. We don't want to be out here. We would much rather be with our patients. We need a fair contract to protect our patients."

The strike ended when the New York State Nurses Association reached tentative deals with the two hospitals involved, Mount Sinai Health System and Montefiore Health System. The union said the deal would provide enforceable "safe staffing ratios" for all inpatient units at Mount Sinai and Montefiore.

Montefiore agreed to financial penalties for failing to comply with agreed-upon staffing levels in all units.

The researchers on the new survey say their findings pose a threat to the US workforce, especially among younger and less experienced nurses. The National Council of State Boards of Nursing says hospitals and policymakers should be quick to enact solutions and address these challenges.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Chris Isidore, Chris Boyette and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.