Adams County, DNR help save stranded boater

Adams County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office, along with the Wisconsin DNR, helped save a young boater from a capsized boat on Saturday, April 8th.
According to a press release, it happened on Castle Rock Lake near the Town of Quincy.
They say the call came in around 3:42 p.m. that day. 16 minutes later, deputies had spotted the young boater through binoculars near the shore of the Buckhorn State Natural Area.
A concerned citizen launched their drone and helped give real-time updates on the boater's location and well-being.
By 4:15, the sheriff's office and the DNR launched their boats, and were able to get to him and pull him safely into their boat about 30 minutes later.
The juvenile said he had no injuries, and he and his boat were taken back to shore, where he was released to his parents.