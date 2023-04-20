 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 1167.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Adams County, DNR help save stranded boater

  • Updated
  • 0

Adams County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office, along with the Wisconsin DNR, helped save a young boater from a capsized boat on Saturday, April 8th.

According to a press release, it happened on Castle Rock Lake near the Town of Quincy.

They say the call came in around 3:42 p.m. that day. 16 minutes later, deputies had spotted the young boater through binoculars near the shore of the Buckhorn State Natural Area.

A concerned citizen launched their drone and helped give real-time updates on the boater's location and well-being.

By 4:15, the sheriff's office and the DNR launched their boats, and were able to get to him and pull him safely into their boat about 30 minutes later.

The juvenile said he had no injuries, and he and his boat were taken back to shore, where he was released to his parents.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to bhanson@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you