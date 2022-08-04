Adams County Sheriff's Department holds active shooter training

ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP, WI (WAOW) - The Adams County Sheriff's Department is holding active shooter training at the Adams Friendship school district.
The training is taking place over two days, with over fourty officers going through multiple different hands-on scenarios. Although it took place at the school buildings, they also focused on how to enter and stop threats from other business buildings.
“We’re doing this training that we’ve done many times in the past, but with the recent events it’s obvious this is something we need to do,” said Adams County Sheriff Chief Deputy Dave Carlson.
The scenarios test the responders ability to make quick and conscious decisions when entering a building containing a threat like an active shooter.
“The scenario may be one where they may have to use deadly force, and there might be some where there might be a no-shoot - someone complies,” said Carlson.
Along with the active scenarios, officers debrief with coworkers they spend every day with and the training staff. This allows them to talk through each decision they made in the process of stopping a threat.
“It’s what we get up and go to work to do every day. So we take this responsibility very very - it’s very serious to us.” said Carlson.
Law enforcement says these training sessions are not reactive. They have had similar training sessions at the Gundersen Hospital in Adams-Friendship over the years, with the most recent being in May of this year.