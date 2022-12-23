Additional volunteers secured for extended hours at local warming shelter

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Enough volunteers were secured to allow a local warning shelter to extend hours on Saturday and Sunday with bitter cold temperatures expected to continue.
Earlier this morning Marathon County staff was notified that Open Door, 319 N. 4th St., secured additional volunteers allowing them to extend hours on Saturday and Sunday.
Those updated hours for Open Door warming shelter and the Bridge Street Mission, 115 W. Bridge St., shelter hours are:
Friday, December 23
Bridge Street Mission, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, December 24
Open Door, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, December 25
Open Door, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, December 26
Bridget Street Mission, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dec 24-25 Overnight Shelter: The Wausau Community Warming Center inside the Community Partners Campus on Grand Avenue will be open all day on Sunday. In order to stay during the day on Sunday and Sunday night, individuals much check-in between 7pm and 9pm on Saturday.
As an additional reminder, individuals with shelter or other weather-related needs should call United Way’s 2-1-1 line.
Thank you for all of your efforts during this challenging winter weather event. If you need additional information or clarification, please contact me at 715-432-8034 or by email. I wish you a warm, healthy, and happy holiday season!