"Adopt a Senior" returns to Copperleaf Senior Living

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Copperleaf Senior Living is bringing back their Adopt-a-Senior program with wish lists of small gifts for seniors so they can receive a present for the holidays.
The center gathered about 60 seniors' wish lists that mostly include, candy, chocolate, or a blanket amongst other inexpensive goods.
Leaders at Copperleaf say they started the program during COVID and have gotten a great response from the community that they want to keep it going.
"It's always wonderful to see all the people reaching out from everywhere," said Alyssa Kenowski at Copperleaf Senior Living. "People send stuff from different states, they'd send stuff through amazon, so it's always wonderful to see all the giving spirit during holiday time."
The center is still looking for more volunteers to donate a gift and for those who want to participate can call Copperleaf Senior Living or comment on their Facebook page.