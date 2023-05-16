Adoptable dogs featured on Wausau bus ad

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- You may notice some furry friends on your next commute.
Adoptable dogs Sparky and Kate from the Marathon County Humane Society are being featured as part of a new ad campaign on one Wausau Metro Ride bus.
"There's a lot of very very fine adoptable dogs in our community and this is a great way to showcase it," said Matthew Rosenbloom-Jones, director of Wausau Metro Ride. "I mean what better way than larger than life on the back of a bus that's kind of in your face, you can't ignore it. "
He says he's hopeful this ad goes out of date soon, if it means these dogs can find homes.