Adoptable dogs featured on Wausau bus ad

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- You may notice some furry friends on your next commute.

Adoptable dogs Sparky and Kate from the Marathon County Humane Society are being featured as part of a new ad campaign on one Wausau Metro Ride bus.

"There's a lot of very very fine adoptable dogs in our community and this is a great way to showcase it," said Matthew Rosenbloom-Jones, director of Wausau Metro Ride. "I mean what better way than larger than life on the back of a bus that's kind of in your face, you can't ignore it. "

He says he's hopeful this ad goes out of date soon, if it means these dogs can find homes.

