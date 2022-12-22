 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...VERY WINDY WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TONIGHT AND SATURDAY...

.Low pressure over southern Ontario will continue to intensify as it
tracks north towards western Quebec on Saturday. Bands of light snow
wrapping around the western flank of the storm will affect mainly
eastern Wisconsin from time to time, and lake-effect snow will
increase in the Lake Superior snowbelt of northern Wisconsin.
However, the main impact from the storm will be widespread blowing
and drifting snow, caused by strong northwest winds. The wind will
drive wind chills to 15 below to 35 below zero.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and low wind chills. Additional
snow accumulations up to an inch possible. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph. Wind chills 20 below to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, especially in
open areas. The combination of wind and cold could result in
exposed skin suffering frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Adorable therapy dogs greet travelers at Portland International Airport

  • Updated
  • 0
Adorable therapy dogs greet travelers at Portland International Airport

DoveLewis and their Portland Area Canine Therapy Teams (PACTT) made a stop at PDX Wednesday morning. PACTT is the only canine therapy program certified to visit the airport, and the teams are there to help ease the minds of travelers and airport staff during what can be a crazy week.

 KPTV

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- It’s a busy and sometimes stressful time of year at Portland International Airport as holiday travel picks up, but on Wednesday, some travelers had a reason to smile thanks to the help of some furry friends.

DoveLewis and their Portland Area Canine Therapy Teams (PACTT) made a stop at PDX Wednesday morning. PACTT is the only canine therapy program certified to visit the airport, and the teams are there to help ease the minds of travelers and airport staff during what can be a crazy week.

PACTT is made up of a committed handler and a career-change or retired guide dog.

The teams say that canine-assisted therapy promotes physical healing by reducing anxiety, stress, fatigue, and depression.

“It’s important. We do about 250-300 visits a month with our teams and at Christmas time we do extra special visits to the airport, to secured facilities, to a lot of different locations,” said Kathy Loter, program director for PACTT. “Here specifically, because with the weather in the forecast, we’ve got a lot of travelers who are nervous and stressed and we just bring joy. If you notice, when people walk by, whether they touch the dogs or not, you can notice that their body language and their facial expressions change.”

This is just one of many stops that PACTT will make during the holiday season. They will also visit at-risk youth facilities, county courts, transitional house, Portland police, and OHSU.

For more information about PACTT, click the link below:

dovelewis.org/community/portland-area-canine-therapy-teams