Adult, two children injured in crash

LINCOLN Co. (WAOW) -- Several people are in the hospital after a crash in Lincoln County Saturday.
It happened at the intersection of County Highway Q and Joe Snow Road. Authorities say a man driving a pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit an SUV with two adults and two children inside.
The adult passenger and two children had signficant injuries and were taken to the hospital, but authorities say those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the pickup truck will be cited for failure to stop at the stop sign.