After woman's murder, Central Wisconsin police, runners share jogging safety tips

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Running is a way many people exercise, de-stress or have fun.
But it also can be dangerous for some, including young women, like Eliza Fletcher. Police in Memphis, Tenn., say the mother of two was abducted and killed while out jogging.
"It's so sad that we have to worry about these things," said Keri Farrish, a Wausau-area runner. "At the same time, it's a reminder to all of us to check all of our protocols and making sure we're keeping ourselves safe when running."
Farrish, founder of the Wausau running group Moms Run This Town, said that staying safe on a run means more than just protecting herself.
"I am a mom of three kids, so I have a lot of people who are dependent on me," she said. "So not only to protect myself, but also to make sure my family has me around forever."
She has tips to make sure this can happen.
"Always let someone know where you're going to be -- your distance, your time and your route," she said. "If that changes, you want to make sure that you let them know so they're not concerned about you."
She said you also can wear a tracker, such as an Apple Watch, or run in pairs and groups if possible.
The Kronenwetter Police Department shared similar tips, adding runners should stick to familiar territory.
"If you're on a path or something that's not so lit, that's not a good idea," said Daniel Dunst, a police officer with Kronenwetter.
He also said to stick to well-lit paths, and make sure you know where you're going.
While runners might want to listen to music to get in the zone, that's something both Farrish and Dunst discourage.
"Run without earbuds, specifically if you're going to be running on a trail or at night," Farrish said. "If you're zoned out and you're listening to music, there's a really good chance you're not paying attention to your surroundings, and it puts you at risk for an attack."
"If you're going to wear earbuds, maybe just wear one so that you can have the other ear open to things coming at you," Dunst said.
Runners can also carry self-defense weapons, such as pepper spray, for extra protection.
If joggers ever feel unsafe, be sure to call 911 or use the Emergency SOS function on your phone.