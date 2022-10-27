Aldi's new store building opens in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The new Aldi's store in Weston had a long line of customers waiting before opening hours.
By 8:25 a.m. Aldi's representatives and employees opened their doors and celebrated a ribbon-cutting event before customers can walk inside.
"We're really excited to be here today for our grand opening of our store here in Weston," Doug Young, Director of Store Operations of Aldi's said. "We thought that this was the best locations, not to be able to shop but serve a new community here as well."
The Weston store is part of the company’s latest expansion as one of 150 new stores putting Aldi's on track to operate the third most grocery stores by the end of the year.
"We just love to give our customers a great place to shop," Young said. "When we see so many people come out and that are so excited to be here, we had people in line for hours for them to come join us, and that means a lot to us."