Alice in DairyLand teaches local school about agriculture

RINGLE, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Kids in Fourth grade at Riverside elementary got an understanding of the farm life.
The Alice in DairyLand and USDA program was created to educate people across Wisconsin about the importance of Agriculture.
Ashley Hagenow the 76th Alice in Dairyland Ambassador provided information to kids through a presentation.
The Agriculture Expedition consisted of information about planting and crops.
To let kids know they are more connected to agriculture than they know.
"And I really love being able to share more about how agriculture is defined for many different kinds of people and be able to make those connections points with different types of products raised is Wisconsin and maybe how that align where every student maybe grew up," said Hagenow.
Program and state leaders plan to expand this program to more schools across Wisconsin.