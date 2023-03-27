Allergy season coming around as snow melts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The snow has only just beginning to melt, but reports of higher allergy counts are coming in.
Health experts say the recent weather has made the perfect recipe for worsening allergies.
They say it's because of all the moisture in the snow and the air at the time, but it's not uncommon to see symptoms this early with snow still on the ground.
Tree pollen starts to come around in late March and early April followed by grass pollen that comes around in May.
"The trees will be heavily pollenating," said David Admonson, a pediatric and adult allergy immunologist. "It will get into the air, the wind is going to take it to your nose and eyes. The other thing to is we're working in our yards. We're raking, we're producing dust, there's dirt, and particulates."
Admondson says if there's a family history of allergies, you can expect them to hit sooner.
For those with mild symptoms, over the counter medication could do the trick, but for major symptoms that's affecting daily life, it's advised to go see a doctor.
Medical expert say it's best to start prevention early before symptoms come around. They recommend closing your windows at night so pollen doesn't come in, turn on the air conditioner if it gets to hot in the house, and for those that work outside, to take a shower to avoid bringing pollen into the bed and house.