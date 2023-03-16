Alzheimer's Association releases 2023 report

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) The number of patients battling Alzheimer's in the badger state is growing at an alarming rate.
The Alzheimer's Association reports that the number of cases is expected to grow by 8% over the next two years, and that nearly 2,400 Wisconsinites lost their lives to the disease in 2019. Despite these numbers, officials from Alzheimer's Association mentioned the biggest concern may be a lack of healthcare workers to help everyone.
Wendy Betley, the senior program director with the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Association, said, "I would say the workforce one is the most worrisome, just because of the increase in people who will be living with dementia, we need the workforce to be able to help take care of them."
Betley saying that talks are ongoing with state legislators to secure more funding so they can hire more workers.