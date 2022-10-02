AMBER ALERT: 15-year-old missing, believed to be in danger

CHIPPEWA CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- Police say a Chippewa County girl is missing and believed to be in danger.
15-year-old Kryssy King was reported missing from her home Saturday. She's believed to be in the company of 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, who is not a Wisconsin resident.
King is white, 5'3 and 150 pounds. She has strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes, and has a small scar on her nose and her left shoulder.
Blackburn is a white man with brown hair, a name tattoo on his chest and a heart tattoo on his forearm.
Police don't know what car they are driving, but believe the two are in the Chippewa County area.
If you see them or have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 or the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700 Option 1.