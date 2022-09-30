Amherst High School names new center after man who turns 110

AMHERST, Wis. (WAOW) - A very special ceremony was held at halftime of the Amherst Falcons football game.
Herbert Wolding was recognized during halftime as they celebrate his soon to be 110th birthday.
The school also announced a new addition called the STEAM Center which will be named after Wolding and his contributions to the school.
"I can't believe how many people are at Amherst. It's unreal," said Wolding.
Wolding will turn 110 October 15th.
The STEAM Center will begin construction next year with a planned opening by the 2024 school year.