Amherst takes WIAA to court over playoff ban

AMHERST, Wis. (WAOW) -- A GoFundMe page which raised over $20,000 has convinced the Tomorrow River School District (TRSD) to take its playoff appeal to court.
Amherst will have a hearing in Portage County Courthouse on Monday at 11 a.m. The WIAA Football Playoffs start this week.
The Tomorrow River School District filed for a temporary injunction over a WIAA decision that bans the Amherst High School football team from participating in the playoffs. They said in a press release last week that despite being disappointed in the WIAA ruling they weren't going to appeal the decision. However, the GoFundMe page raising money for the cost of an appeal in court, changed TRSDs decision regarding an appeal.
The WIAA Board of Control voted unanimously to ban Amherst from playoff participation and have the Falcons forfeit all of their victories. Amherst used an ineligible player but claims they didn't know and had no way of knowing he was ineligible.
If Amherst wins the appeal, the WIAA Playoff schedule for this week would be turned into chaos. The result would not only drop a team from the playoffs, the seedings would have to be changed as well.