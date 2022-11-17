Ammo prices on the rise as hunting season starts

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- While hunters are gearing up before heading into the woods, it might come with some sticker shock as the cost of ammunition is shooting up.
Hunters will have to pay a little more for their ammo as gun deer hunting season kicks off Saturday. A local store owner has his reasons for why prices are going up.
"We're dealing with inflation, we're dealing with increased labor costs across the country, one of the big things because ammo is compact and very heavy, shipping prices are so much more associated with fuel prices," Justin Gaiche, the owner of Chase Outdoors in Rothschild, said. "A lot of that is trickling down."
He did say small rounds like .22 caliber and 9 mm are still readily available at his store.