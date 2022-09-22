An area show choir takes "Center Stage"

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- One of the only adult show choirs in the country is based in Wausau and putting on a free show this weekend.
Center Stage Band and Show Choir features singers, dance numbers and a live band. They're performing favorite numbers and songs from the groups past with the theme "Only the Best".
The group takes the stage tonight, Friday and Saturday (Sept. 22-24) at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Theater.
The performance is for all ages, and has something crosses multiple genres, including Michael Jackson pop, musical theater and 80's rock.
The group says they love performing every year, and their mission is to put on free shows so everyone in the community can see it.
"The smiles on our faces are absolutely genuine," Center Stage member, Robyn Tanger, said. "Part of that, a big part of it, is just knowing that we're bringing this to the community for free. "
Free tickets can be claimed at a few area grocery stores, listed on their website, or at the door before performances.