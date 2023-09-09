An Organization provides assistance to adoptive families

MEDFORD, Wis, (WAOW) -- The Father Dennis Mullen Adoption Initiative is an organization that provides financial support to families going through the adoption process.
One of those families being Adam and Jamie Schnabel. The family of four has adopted all of their children and they state how helpful the organization was during their most recent adoption process.
"Financial support we were receiving multiple grants and gracious people stepped forward in our church and helped us financially through matching grants," said Adam Schnabel.
The organization was created through the Catholic organization Knights of Columbus. The organization gives back to people within their church community.
The Father Dennis Mullen Adoption Initiative was created through the Knights of Columbus based out of Rice Lake WI.
"Were helping people that need thing done to their house to make it child safe to pass state guidelines," said Knights of Columbus Counsel Treasuer, Jeff Pierce.
The organization has been around since 2013 and members encourage everyone to visit their Facebook Page.